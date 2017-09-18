UMIDIGI S2, goes on sale today with $50 discount on Gearbest (video)

The UMIDIGI S2 is one of the most interesting phones coming out in the second half of the year. The smartphone does indeed feature a beautiful 6″ display (same size as 5.5″ handset) with an 18:9 aspect ratio, full metal unibody design, dual Sony rear cameras, a good and power efficient Mediatek Helio P20 and 4GB of RAM.

What makes the S2 stand out from similar Samsung S8-inspired devices though, is its battery. The handset is equipped with a massive 5100mAh capacity battery which also supports fast charging. So, you’re getting a good looking phone with at least 2 days of battery life. In the video below, you can see people’s first impressions of UMIDIGI S2.

UMIDIGI S2 Specs

Screen : 6.0 ” HD+ SHARP TDDI In-cell with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 glass

CPU : MediaTek Helio P20 at 2.3GHz

GPU : Mali-T880 MP2 900MHz

RAM : 4 GB

Internal memory : 64 GB expandable (with microSD up to 256 GB)

Rear camera : Dual-camera SONY IMX 258 13 + 5 MP

Front camera : 5 MP

Connectivity : Dual SIM (nanoSIM + nanoSIM / microSD), 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, Type- Jack, OTG

Battery : 5100 mAh

Quick Charge: PE+ 2.0

Dimensions : 158.1 x 74.6 x 8.8mm

Weight : 186 g

Other : FM radio, gravity sensors, proximity, brightness, fingerprint reader, notification LEDs

Colors : Black, Red

The company launches the pre-sale of UMIDIGI S2 today at 12PM GMT+2 time with a limited offer of $50 discount on Gearbest.com.