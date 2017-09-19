Cubot Flash Sales for a whole week on Amazon UK

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In order to celebrate the national day and mid-Autumn festival in China, Cubot will kick off a flash sales promotion for its latest devices starting on September 20th until September 27th. The promotion includes Cubot Echo, Max, R9, Dinosaur, S1, etc. Another two devices from its subsidiary company, Hafury Mix and Umax which support more bands and are suitable for US residents will be on offer too.

Among them, Cubot R9 stands out as it is really attractive, thin and smart, and with its 5″ display, it is lightweight and fits perfectly in your hand. Its specs aren’t bad either: It sports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, whereas the battery capacity of 2600mAh can give the handset a day’s use with ease.

The R9 will be available during the CubotFlash Sales for just 67.99$. Below, you can see the prices and specific days for all the devices offered during the promotion. All products can be found here.