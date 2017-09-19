Koogeek Smart Health Scale helps you smartly regulate your body weight

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Keeping a good body weight in the difficult daily routine we all live in, can be quite challenging. Fortunately, technology is on our side most of the times and the Koogeek Smart Health Scale is a perfect example of that. Smart means connectivity and it has both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to connect to your smartphone. With the Koogeek app, you can set achievable goals, monitor weight trends and view individual health reports on your iOS 8.0 or Android 4.3 or later devices.

A scale is not only about weight anymore. With this smart scale, you can accurately monitor 8 body composition health data. With four sensors and BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) technology, Koogeek Smart Health Scale accurately measures your weight, BMI (Body Mass Index), body fat mass, lean mass, bone mass, total body water, BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) and visceral fat.

In addition, all measurements automatically sync and upload to the Koogeek app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 4.0. Bluetooth sync: Low power Bluetooth 4.0 enables fast and real-time data syncing near the scale. Wi-Fi sync: The long range of Wi-Fi is great for weighing anywhere in your house and every data will be uploaded to your iOS or Android device via our Cloud Server, even when you are not at home.

The Koogeek Smart Health Scale is available on offer on Amazon Stores around the world. To see the full details of the device and discover the links to your preferred Amazon Store, just visit the product page.