Koogeek Smart Plug with WiFi helps automate your Smart House

Setting up a Smart Home can often become a troublesome procedure with all different platforms out there. Koogeek, has selected to support the most popular and stable platform right now, Apple HomeKit. This, allows the company to have serious support and constant updates by Apple. The Koogeek Smart Plug is yet another smart accessory that can help you set up and control house appliances right from your smartphone.

For starters, being on the Apple HomeKit wagon, you can use both Siri voice commands and the Koogeek Home app to control connected lamps, fans and other appliances directly from your iOS device even without launching the Koogeek Home app. If you don’t want to use Siri, you can just use the company’s own app. With the Home app, you can easily control, monitor and schedule any connected device from anywhere through easy setup.

Also, you can create “scenes” that execute certain tasks. For example, you can create a “Night Scene” and you can turn off the living room lights while turning on the air humidifier in your bedroom, all with just a command. Lastly, you can check whether your Smart Plug is in use and monitor real-time, daily and monthly electric power consumption.

The Koogeek Smart Plug with WiFi support is available on Amazon in European countries for a great price. Just visit the official product here to see all the product details and discover the Amazon links.