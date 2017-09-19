Main specs of Nomu S10 Pro rugged smartphone released

Last week, Nomu announced their latest rugged smartphone Nomu S10 Pro, an upgraded version of the S10, which went pretty well on the market. Last time we learned that the S10 Pro sports an unusual IP69 certification for water resistance. Today, the main specs of the device are released along with the improvements that make a difference compared to the previous model.

Apart from the waterproof rating reaching IP69 specified in the last article, S10 Pro’s operating system reaches Android version 7.0 and most importantly, Nomu uses pure Android 7.0, thus you will see few extra pre-installed apps and no annoying ads in S10 Pro. Besides that, S10 Pro’s RAM and internal storage expand to 3GB and 32GB respectively while S10 had only 2GB/16GB combo. This gives a significant performance making multitasking even more fluid.

Last but not least, the front camera now hosts a 5MP sensor. Coupled with optimization, mature software, adjusting, and improvement you get better selfie photos. For more information, you can visit the official product page here.

Nomu S10 main specs