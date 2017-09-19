Vernee Thor Plus goes on sale on Aliexpress, sells for just $127.54

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vernee Thor was a big hit for the company in the entry-level category last year, so this year, Vernee decided to upgrade it a lot, offering a big battery device at a great price. Thor Plus was announced during the MWC ’17 and made many users that are seeking for a great VFM (Value For Money) device. That said, Vernee Thor Plus is now on sale at Aliexpress Tech discovery! From 19th to 25th of September, purchase the Thor Plus for only $127.54 at Vernee Official Store on Aliexpress.

Below, you can see some key advantages of Thor Plus

6200mAh big battery Compare to other big battery smartphones in the market, the Thor Plus is thinner and lighter. Only 7.9mm visual thickness and 189g with battery A comfortable back case hand feeling, matte metallic design Endurance mode, press E-key and change the screen into black and white. Standby for one day when only 15% battery is left Super AMOLED screen + unique eye protection mode; make your eyes comfortable when reading or watching videos 9V/2A 18W fast charging. Charge the phone for 50% in 40 minutes Long battery life, can support 20 hours video watching and 750 hours standby The pressure-sensitive fingerprint sensor at the front Please update to the latest firmware before testing the phone

