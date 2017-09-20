Get Doogee S60 10% off on Banggood (coupon)

Rugged smartphones are great pieces of technology, but usually, all come with a disadvantage: They look horrible. This is mainly due to the fact that they come with many layers of durable material that cannot be treated accordingly to create an attractive design. Doogee wanted to change that with the release of Doogee S60 that has been designed to be as durable as other rugged smartphones, but also comes with a more attractive build quality than usual. So, the S60 is offered on Banggood with a 10% discount using coupon DOOGEES60 during checkout.

Doogee S60 features a 5.2″ FHD display. Being a high-performance device, it comes with Helio P25 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As a rugged smartphone, it sports a big, 5580mAh battery that provides for the necessary battery performance exactly where you need it: Outdoors. In addition, it supports Fast Charging to charge and go in a few minutes. You can see the full specs and features on Banggood.