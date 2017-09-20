Latest Beta Update for OnePlus 3 and 3T Resolves BlueBorne Vulnerability

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus has released a new beta software update for its OnePlus 3 and 3T flagships that patches the recently reported BlueBorne vulnerability, which would allow anyone to take over any Bluetooth-equipped device from as far as 32 feet away.

The BlueBorne vulnerability is pretty dangerous as it doesn’t even need a Bluetooth device to be set to discoverable for it to be taken over. This also makes the security issue very easy to spread as there is no actions needed from the user of the targeted device to be infected.

While the new update is only released as a beta, it shouldn’t take long before the company releases an official update that would reach anyone and everyone who owns either of the two flagship devices.

RELATED: No Android P for The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Additionally, the update also brings with it a new boot animation and a “Soft” display calibration as well as a few optimizations and minor bug fixes and updated Community app.

As with any beta update, it can be downloaded through the OnePlus website or forums here.

(source)