Oukitel K10000 Pro $56 off on Cafago.com! (coupon)

If you’ve been in search of a premium-built business smartphone at a great price, stop, as you just found one. Cafago.com is offering a coupon that reduces the price of Oukitel K10000 Pro by $56, making it the best deal of its kind right now. To take advantage of the offer, just use coupon SJ0059 during checkout and you are set to go: You just bought the device for only $169.99!

Oukitel K10000 Pro

The K10000 Pro features a sleek and modern design that combines both leather, metal, and plastic, making it reminiscent of luxury smartphones from brands like Vertu. It comes equipped with a 5.5″ FHD display protected by Gorilla Glass, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, MT6750T SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, expandable storage up to 64GB via microSD, and Android 7.0.

OUKITEL K10000 Pro

As for the cameras, it sports a 13MP rear camera as well as a 5MP front one. It comes with dual-SIM/dual-standby support and can support either two SIM cards or one SIM card and a microSD card. Lastly, it has 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE connectivity. You can get the deal here.

