OUKITEL Mix 2 VS Xiaomi Mix 2 design comparison, K10000 Max presale starts

This week, Oukitel just announced that they are releasing two infinity display smartphones, OUKITEL Mix 2 and C8. Today, good news from the company’s engineer team emerged: Oukitel Mix 2 screen is already lit. This is a big step to complete the perfect device. Also today, the 10000mAh battery tri-proof smartphone K10000 Max formally starts its pre-sale.

Oukitel Mix 2 looks like a twin brother of Xiaomi Mix 2 from the front. It features a 6″ FHD display with the front camera and LED flash at the bottom right. When comparing the two displays, we can see that the display area of the two devices is same, but Oukitel’s looks slimmer. On the back, both devices feature a glossy design, but due to different materials, they look different. Though the fingerprint sensor place of Oukitel Mix 2 is not final, it will be the same place as Xiaomi Mix 2.

Oukitel Mix 2 features an 8MP front camera, and dual lens rear camera with 16MP/2MP sensor combo to offer SLR experience. Though both full screen, Oukitel’s model wants to offer different, but excellent user experience than Xiaomi Mix 2. Not only on price but also in shooting and performance. Rumor says that it will sport the Helio P25 SoC, but that needs to be confirmed.

While waiting for the Mix 2, K10000 Max is starting its global pre-sale. With a 5.5″ FHD display, 10000mAh battery, IP68 grade waterproof features, it stands out in outdoor flagships. During the weekend, K10000 Max took a real tour and recorded its adventures. Under strong light, things look clear on the display.

In addition, it carries 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, MT6753 octa-core SoC, 13MP/5MP cameras, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensors. All these for just $259.99. During the pre-sale period, it will be offered for just $199.99 on Gearbest. The link to the pre-sale page can be found on the top right button on OUKITEL K10000 Max description page.