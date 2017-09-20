Real photos of Azdome GS65H exposed

Sometimes, people often find that the product they received from the manufacturer isn’t what they expect, as it is different from the advertising picture, which easily leads to the anger of customers, they tend to sense they are being cheated. In order to offer an intuitive experience for the user, Azdome provides a group of pictures of GS65H for your reference. You can see them in the video below as well as in the gallery at the end of the article.

We can see from the video that the dash cam has a unique heat emission hole design as well as a compact size that makes it hard to be discovered when installed in the car. All photos were shot in the real scene, so there is no need to worry about the dash cam received being different from the advertised product.

As the world’s first dual-lens dash cam, the hardware of GS65H also can’t be underestimated. Equipped with Novatek96655 chip and Sony sensor, it can be considered as a highly cost-effective dash cam in the market.

You can learn more about Azdome 6GS5H on the official product page. Also, you can follow them on Facebook.