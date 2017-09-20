All-Screen smartphone just $99.99? Vernee Mix 2 is on the Vernee website!

If you are following the “all-screen” smartphone news recently, you would know that the Vernee is going to release a new model, the Mix 2, which has the same name as Xiaomi’s device. On Monday, there was an activity page on their website that said: Chance to buy the Mix 2 at $99.99 only! Is it really that cheap? Let’s have a look.

From the official video, we can see the shape of Vernee Mix 2. Also from the exposure pictures we’ve got, this seems to be the real thing.

From the official campaign page, it is said that there are 9 “dual” features coming with it corresponding to the previous slogan “Not only bezel-less 2.0”. Except the bezel-less screen, what are the other “dual” features of Mix 2? What do you think?

Also on the campaign page, we can see the rules of how to buy the Vernee Mix 2 at $99.99. Simply leave a comment and guess the meaning of the “dual”, and you will have a chance to get it at only $99.99! The campaign is limited to only 100 units, so hurry up and join!

For more information please check the Vernee official website.