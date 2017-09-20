UHANS kicks off world’s cheapest bezel-less smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

UHANS MX has remained secret for a few weeks as we only got the outline of its bezel-less design from the live shots and presentation video. But what about its tech specs and pricing? As it turns out, it will be the world’s cheapest bezel-less phone ever!

As for its specs, UHANS MX has adopted a 5.2″ HD display with 2.5D glass panel on each side. Also, the device is powered by MT6580 quad-core SoC, backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM (up to 128GB more external storage available). What’ more, it runs on Android 7.0 and sports a 3000mAh non-removable battery that should give an excellent battery performance, considering the fact that the SoC is very power efficient. Moving to the camera setup, UHANS MX is comes with an 8MP rear camera as well as a 5MP selfie shooter which is located at the left bottom corner of the panel. Lastly, there is a front-placed fingerprint sensor that is preferred by most users instead of the rear one. Below, you can watch a hands-on video of the device.

Maybe you’ve noticed that the forehead of UHANS MX is a little bit broader than other “Mix” models. Yes, it is true and the reason is simple: UHANS has sacrificed the space for more humanity. Unlike the Xiaomi Mix, UHANS has placed the proximity sensor, light sensor, and receiver on the upper part to make the sensor be more sensitive to changes of ambient light. Therefore, the phones can automatically adjust the screen brightness or shut off the screen when it’s close to your face or pocket.

Ending up with the pricing, the company decided to offer a really affordable all-screen device to users. According to out information, the price of UHANS MX will be less than $80. So just stay tuned as the pre-sale is going to start soon. Learn more about the MX on the official product page.