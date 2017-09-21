The AGM X2 Phablet Is Now Available for Pre-order on GearBest

AGM’s latest rugged smartphone, the X2, is now available for pre-order over at GearBest, with a pre-sale price of only $519.99.

The AGM X2 features the same slewe of rugged features you’d expect from type of smartphone including a durable body with IP68 certification as well as a large 6,000mAh battery, but it also comes with some impressive features that puts it step above other rugged smartphones including a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

It’s also equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a two 12-megapixel sensors, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM dual standby support, and Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

As previously mentioned, the pre-order price of the AGM X2 is set at $519.99 and the pre-sale will run from September 14, 2017, to October 07, 2017, so those interested in pre-ordering the new device should secure their units soon from GearBest here.