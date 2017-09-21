The Chuwi LapBook Air Is Now Officially Ready for Pre-Order

Chuwi has officially announced that its latest laptop, the LapBook Air, which it originally unveiled during IFA 2017, is now ready for pre-order through several online retailers. Additionally, those who subscribe or register through the Chuwi official website can get a chance to receive a $50 discount coupon for their pre-order.

As a review, the Chuwi LapBook Air features a body that measures only 6mm thin when closed and weighs only 1.3kgs. It is equipped with a 14.1-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 33.7 Wh battery. It also features a backlit keyboard, Windows 10, stereo speakers, and a dual microphone array with noise reduction technology.

RELATED: CHUWI launches LapBook Air at IFA, along with SurBook, Hi9 and HiBox King

The Chuwi LapBook Air is priced at $429.99 but the $50 coupon will bring the price down to only $379.99. The new laptop is scheduled to begin shipping on October 10, 2017. More information on where interested buyers can pre-order their LapBook Air can be found on the Chuwi official website here.