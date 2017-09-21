blackview bv8000 pro discount

The Insta360 ONE 360-Degree Action Camera Is Currently on Sale at Tomtop

Insta360’s latest ONE 4K 360-degree VR video action sports camera is currently on sale over at Tomtop when purchased with a coupon which brings the price of the camera down to only $299 with free shipping from its original price of $417, a discount of $118.

The Insta360 ONE is capable of up to 4K ultra HD panoramic video, 24-megapixel photographs, and 360-degree live streaming. Its camera is also capable of 120fps slow motion video capture, smart object tracking, and comes with a 6-axis gyroscope for videos even when on-the-move.

The camera can be attached to smartphones, be used independently, or can be mounted on a base for taking time lapse or 360-degree videos.

RELATED: Huawei and Insta360 to Launch Honor VR Camera

As previously mentioned, using the coupon code “INSTA360” when purchasing the Insta360 ONE at Tomtop will reduce its price to only $299. There isn’t any indication of how long the coupon code will last so those interested in availing of the promotion should purchase theirs soon from here.

 

 

