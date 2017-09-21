Maze Comet with 5.7″ Gorilla Glass 5 display coming next month (video)

Maze has surprised us this year with its first 2 models -Blade and Alpha- and wants to keep doing that, as a new model is coming next month, Maze Comet. As we have learned in previous news, the Comet will feature a design with leather and metal, but that’s not all. What will cover and protect the display is even more interesting, as it will feature Gorilla Glass 5 that could protect your device from a 2-meter fall. The company uploaded a video today, advertising the GG5 on Comet, let’s watch it.

As for the rest of the specs, from what we know so far, it will feature a 5.7″ In-Cell display with a 18:9 aspect ratio as well as a MediaTek SoC and 4000mAh battery capacity. It will come in two colors (Quite Black/Deep Blue) and materials used will be calfskin and metal. The device is expected to hit the market next month. While we wait for the Comet, the full-screen Maze Alpha is available on Gearbest on discount, ready to ship. More information on the Comet can be found here.