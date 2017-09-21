New low price record set on Full-Screen phones: Vkworld Mix is coming for $99!

The vkworld Mix Plus is a very low-price full-screen smartphone that sells for just $129.99. It has been sold online for more than one month, but now another model is coming: Vkworld Mix. The new full-screen smartphone will once more break the price record of full-screen devices as it will cost just $99 during pre-order. The official price will be $119.99.

Mix features the same design as Mix Plus and its killer feature will be its 3500mAh battery. It is bigger than the one on Mix Plus with a higher density. Vkworld said that the battery can last through a whole day of daily use. Vkworld Mix will retain the 5.5″ on-cell IPS display and will have a brightness of 550 nits as well as 175 degrees viewing angle and 95% NTSC color gamut.

The only things changed are the RAM, internal storage amount, and camera. The Mix features 2GB RAM along with 16GB of storage and an 8MP Sony rear camera together with a 5MP OV front camera.

Vkworld Mix main specs

5.5″ on-cell IPS display

MT6737 quad-core processor

2GB RAM/16GB storage

3500mAh battery

8MP/5MP camera

AAC speaker

Android Nougat

$99.99

Vkworld Mix will be available in early October. For more info about the company, visit their official website.