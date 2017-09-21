UMIDIGI S2 1st pre-sale run ends with success, 2n run starts with $30 off!

The UMIDIGI S2 with a bezel-less, edge-to-edge display was made available with a $50 off flash sale on Monday via its retail partner, Gearbest. And as expected with the rapid demand, all units were sold out on the first day while their shipment will start on September 28th.

Just earlier this week, the UMIDIGI S2 achieved over 70k registrations, while the demand for the smartphone increased over time. So, to meet up with users expectations, the company has started the 2nd flash sale with $30 off but on a very limited -3000pcs only- stock. Once they are sold out, price will go up to $229.99 again. Expected shipment date is the 8th of October.

As for the specifications, UMIDIGI S2 features a 6″ HD+ 18:9 display. It is powered by Helio P20 SoC clocked up to 2.3GHz and coupled with 4GB of RAM. Also, there is a 5100mAh huge battery with USB Type-C and Quick Charge PE+ 2.0. It sports a 13MP/5MP Sony IMX258 dual camera on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front with facial recognition function.