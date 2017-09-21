Vernee Shows off MIX 2 Design in Newly Released Pictures

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The MIX 2 is one of the latest smartphones that is set to come out from Chinese manufacturer Vernee and the company has released a new set of pictures showing off the design of the new device including its bezel-less display, glass front and back panels, and dual rear camera system.

According to Vernee, the MIX 2 will feature a large 6-inch full HD 1080p display surrounded with very minimal bezels on its top and sides and the bottom bezel housing its light sensor and front-facing camera.

The new device also features a double glass design with glass panels on its front and back, which gives it a glossy mirror finish especially when its rear is viewed. The rear of the MIX 2 also features a fingerprint sensor and the company’s first dual rear camera system.

There’s currently no information yet on the specifications, price, or release date of the Vernee MIX 2 but the company is currently running a promotion on their official website which will give fans a chance to purchase the MIX 2 for only $99.99.