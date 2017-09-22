Azdome DAB211 dash cam with Ambarella chip accessories introduction (video)

Azdome DAB211 Dash Cam was officially unveiled earlier today as the first Ambarella chip dash cam and the Chinese company thinks of it as the most cost-effective product. We learned that the dash cam features 1440p video recording, built-in GPS, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), HDR, hidden design, night vision, 150°ultra wide angle, etc. The device looks awesome in terms of specs and today we learn that it comes with a ton of accessories included!

Here is the list of the Azdome DAB211 accessories that will be included in the packaging box:

Suction mount : One kind of installation way, easy to install and take down

: One kind of installation way, easy to install and take down 3M mount : Another kind of installation way, more stable compared to suction mount, but not easy to remove

: Another kind of installation way, more stable compared to suction mount, but not easy to remove Car charger : There are 2 USB ports on the car charger, one port is for the dash cam while you can charge your smartphone with the second port. Convenient and practical

: There are 2 USB ports on the car charger, one port is for the dash cam while you can charge your smartphone with the second port. Convenient and practical 3.5m car charger cable : The length of the car charger cable is designed to be routed around your windscreen, which is convenient when managing in-car space

: The length of the car charger cable is designed to be routed around your windscreen, which is convenient when managing in-car space USB cable : Used to charge the dash cam and mobile phone, or connect the dash cam with the computer to transfer files

: Used to charge the dash cam and mobile phone, or connect the dash cam with the computer to transfer files Cable clip: It’s used to hold the charging cable in place

You can learn more about DAB211 on Azdome official website here.