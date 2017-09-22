Ulefone T1 Limited Edition with 128GB storage will be available for $300

Ulefone released its Helio P25, dual-camera flagship Ulefone T1 with 64GB of storage in late July. Now, rumors say that the company is working on a new version with upgraded specs and brand-new color variant.

It’s allegedly said that the internal storage of the limited-version T1 would be upgraded to an impressive 128GB, so there should be plenty of room to store apps, files, videos or music even without inserting an SD card. Design-wise, the new T1 would come in a red-and-blue color variant. The warm red and cold blue separated by a 0.45mm golden line on the metal back would bring a striking visual impact, creating unique beauty.

The rest of the specs should remain the same as its predecessor: Helio P25 octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM, dual rear cameras combo (16MP/5MP), 13MP front shooter with softlight, extensive global network with 25 frequency bands on 5 types, 5.5″ FHD display, front fingerprint scanner, gyroscope and Android 7.0 as the OS.

The new version should hit the market pretty soon. Until then, you can get the existing one for just $200 on Aliexpress.