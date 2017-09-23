Huawei Honor V10 Front Panel Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With only a few months left in the year and most of the annual flagships already announced or released, it isn’t surprising that people have begun looking towards next year’s smartphones. One of these devices, expected to release early in 2018, is the Huawei Honor V10 and recently the front panel of the upcoming device was leaked online giving us a glimpse of what the Honor V10 could feature.

Based on the leaked photo, the V10 looks like it will feature a flat front panel with very minimal bezels on all its sides. While the size bezels are almost non-existent, the top bezel is only big enough to house the device’s front-facing camera, LED flash, light sensor, and ear piece.

As for the bottom bezel, it looks like Huawei has decided to still use a physical home button on their device as is clearly evident due to the cut out on the front panel. The home button will most likely also be utilized as the device’s fingerprint sensor.

Apart from the front panel, the V10 is also rumored to feature Huawei’s latest processor, the Kirin 970, which comes the company’s first suite of artificial intelligence features due to the inclusion of its own AI processor.

As previously mentioned, the Huawei Honor V10 is expected to be released sometime in early 2018.

