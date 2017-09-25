All-Screen Ulefone Mix gets officially launched (video)

Several months after its first appearance, the highly anticipated all-screen Ulefone MIX finally gets launched. So, let’s see what this phone is about.

The highlight feature of the Ulefone Mix is definitely the all screen design. Through minimizing the earpiece, move the light sensor and custom-made front camera below the screen, the display on the Ulefone takes up nearly the whole front panel, leaving just enough space for a fingerprint scanner. If the fingerprint reader wasn’t on the front, the scree-to-body ratio should be more impressive. But to cater to users’ habit, the company kept the sensor on the front. With extraordinarily high screen area and nearly zero bezels on three sides, the Ulefone Mix allows you to better immerse yourself in the strikingly unlimited vision.

Aside from that, the extra-narrow metal frame, elegant curves on the back, black variant processed by IML technology, dazzling blue coloration with lumia effect give it a premium appearance as well as superior build quality.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the phone sports a 5.5″ HD on-cell display, powerful MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB, 3300mAh battery for one-day usage, AW8737S HiFi chipset, and a gyroscope sensor. Given the specs, Ulefone Mix would be a great performer, meeting your needs on smooth multitasking as well as demanding games.

In addition, there is a Sony 13MP/5MP dual-camera setup on the back to snap photos with a shallow depth of field, and a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies. According to Ulefone, the presale will start on October 5th, but they still haven’t announced the official price yet. More info about the MIX is available over at Ulefone’s official website.