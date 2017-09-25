Cubot H3 6000mAh battery phone will be released in October (video)

In the second half of 2017, Cubot has released many new phones, such as Cubot X18 with 18:9 aspect ratio screen, Cubot Magic with 8-curve design, and the camera phone Cubot Note Plus. Today, the company has announced a new model, Cubot H3, which sports a 6000mAh large battery capacity. Cubot “H” Series means big battery capacity in the likes of Cubot H1(5200 mAh) and Cubot H2(5000 mAh). The H3 takes it a step further increasing its capacity and performance to 6000mAh.

Cubot H3 is defined as a mid-range phone, which means it will have a great price too. It is equipped with MT6737 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Also, it supports up to 128GB microSD cards. In the camera department, the new trend of the market is present, as the device features a rear dual-camera with 16MP/3MP sensor combo while there’s an 8MP on the front. What’s more, it comes with a 5″ display and it has a nice grip feel. Lastly, a fingerprint sensor is on the back while other functions include OTG and reverse charging to be used as a powerbank. It can be said that it is a very balanced device overall. More information can be found here.

Cubot H3 main specs

Display Size: 5.0 Inch, HD, 720x 1280 pixels

OS: Android 7.0

CPU: MT6737, Quad-Core, 1.3GHz

ROM: 32GB

RAM: 3GB

Front camera: 8MP

Rear camera: 13MP/0.3MP with 1A LED flash

Battery: 6000mAh