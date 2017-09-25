Leagoo S8 Pro with 5.99″ 18:9 All-screen will come with 6GB RAM and FHD+ display

Leagoo S8 and S8 Pro made it to the news for the first time about 3 months ago and time has come for Leagoo to launch both 18:9 Full-Screen smartphones in October. According to the company’s official site the S8 Pro will come with a 5.99″ 18:9 FHD+ (2160x1080p) display, 6GB RAM, 2.6Ghz 8-core CPU and Samsung + OV rear dual camera. The official retail price will be $299.99. And if this is too much for you, you can pick its mid-range sibling, Leagoo S8.

Leagoo S8 full specs

SONY 13MP + OV 2.0 MP rear dual camera

OV 8.0MP+2.0 MP front dual camera

MT6750T 1.5Ghz CPU

5.72 inch HD+ (1440x720p) 18:9 display

3GB RAM

32GB storage

3050mAh LG battery with 5V2A quick charge

$169.99 retail price

Both models will be launched on September 28th and a big event will take place on behalf of Leagoo. Until thenm apply for the $50 coupon promotion for both models by subscribing your email here Leagoo S8 official reservation and here Leagoo S8 Pro official reservation.