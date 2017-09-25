blackview bv4000 pro discount

Leagoo S8 Pro with 5.99″ 18:9 All-screen will come with 6GB RAM and FHD+ display

LeagooNews

by Dimitris Economou ago 1

Share2
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 2

Leagoo S8 and S8 Pro made it to the news for the first time about 3 months ago and time has come for Leagoo to launch both 18:9 Full-Screen smartphones in October. According to the company’s official site the S8 Pro will come with a 5.99″ 18:9 FHD+ (2160x1080p) display, 6GB RAM, 2.6Ghz 8-core CPU and Samsung + OV rear dual camera. The official retail price will be $299.99. And if this is too much for you, you can pick its mid-range sibling, Leagoo S8.

Leagoo S8 Pro

Leagoo S8 full specs

  • SONY 13MP + OV 2.0 MP rear dual camera
  • OV 8.0MP+2.0 MP front dual camera
  • MT6750T 1.5Ghz CPU
  • 5.72 inch HD+ (1440x720p) 18:9 display
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • 3050mAh LG battery with 5V2A quick charge
  • $169.99 retail price

Both models will be launched on September 28th and a big event will take place on behalf of Leagoo. Until thenm apply for the $50 coupon promotion for both models by subscribing your email here Leagoo S8 official reservation and here Leagoo S8 Pro official reservation.

Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

  • Davide Masia

    why called it s8?

    I dont understand.. can be a great phone.. but why called that s8…

2 Shares
Share2
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin