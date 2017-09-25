Xiaomi Redmi 4 $30 Off, only $99 on Giztop now (coupon)

The Xiaomi Redmi is the most successful series of the Chinese company with millions of sales not only in China and India -the 2 most strong markets for Xiaomi- but worldwide too. Although the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was released almost 1 year ago (November ’16), it is still a great buy which Giztop makes even greater with the $30 off coupon offer that drops the price down to $99. Just use coupon GTRD4F30 during checkout to get the discount. You can find the device here.

Redmi 4 sports a 5″ FHD display and comes in three versions. The version on offer is the one with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It features the Snapdragon 435 SoC which is a heck of a powersaver. This, along with the huge 4100mAh battery, give the smartphone a huge battery performance. In addition, it supports external storage via microSD up to 128GB. Lastly, it features great quality as it sports an all-metal unibody. Check out our Redmi 4 Review to know more about the model that has shattered records in India.