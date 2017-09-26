The Azdome DAB211 Features Advanced Driver Assistance System

It’s only been a few months since the Azdome DAB211 dashcam was released and according to the company, it has been received quite well due to its rich set of features. One of the new features the new dashcam comes with is ADAS or the Advanced Driver Assistance System.

ADAS provides real-time intelligent warning of lane shift and measuring of leading vehicle distance which alerts drivers whenever the vehicle begins to move out of its lane or comes too close to the car in front.

Aside from ADAS, the DAB211 also features an Amberella A12A55 CPU, a 4-megapixel OV4689 sensor, a 170-degree ultra-wide angle lens, up to 1440p 30fps video capture, and a 2.3-inch 16:9 LTPS display.

The Azdome DAB211 dashcam is currently available over at AliExpress for as low as $82.42.