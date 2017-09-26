Blackberry KEYone offer on Gearbest, $75 off (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After the epic announcement of the original iPhone back in 2007 and its prevalence in the market the next two years, two companies that dominated the mobile market at that time, took the biggest hit: Nokia and Blackberry. Nokia almost vanished and only recently reappeared on the market and Blackberry took a move before it was all over. So, all Blackberries now come with Android OS as the BB OS -which was excellent by the way- failed to follow iOS and Android.

The latest device from BB is the KEYone, which is a “return to the roots” from the company. It comes with a physical QWERTY keyboard and a 4.5″ 3:2 display. On the inside, we find SD625 SoC which is an incredible battery saver and 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. Considering the smaller than usual display, the 3500mAh battery should result in an excellent battery performance. Also, there is a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor with PDAF and dual tone LED flash on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. Being a Blackberry, it is more expensive than other devices with similar specs, but the build quality and support of BB is excellent, and that costs.

The device is now available on Gearbest on offer, as the online retailer is offering a coupon that gives $75 discount. That brings the final price down to $579.99. Just use coupon keyone during checkout. You can find it here.