Blackview BV4000: Why is it worth buying? (video)

When it comes to rugged smartphones, Blackview BV Series is one of the strongest players on the market. Due to the military build quality and reliable brand, sales have always gone through the roof, leaving many other smartphone manufacturers far behind. Tri-proof devices are the new trend in the rugged category and there are many models out there to choose from.

Blackview BV4000 is the newest addition to the BV Series and it costs just $79.99 so anyone can afford it. But is the cheapest also worth buying?

Blackview BV4000 comes with a 4.7″ HD display in a refined and delicate body size that is extremely easy to use with one hand. Also, there are 3 colors available: Sunshine Orange, Flora Green, and Rock Black that make the BV4000 unified and cool.

Although a tri-proof phone, it comes with a 2MP front camera and a dual-camera setup on the back. But, can it really be tri-proof with such a low price? Find the answer in the video below.

Other features include 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, MediaTek 6580A quad-core processor, a 3680mAh battery, and Android 7.0. Later on, there will be another version available with 2GB/16GB memory combination. Yo can find it on Aliexpress.