The next Uhans bezel-less smartphone will come with 18:9 display and Helio P30 SoC

Today Uhans took the veil off its latest creation, revealing details about its second generation bezel-less phone. And it does contain almost all the highlights you’d expect from a high-end smartphone in late 2017.

The phone sports a 5.99″ 1080 x 2160 FHD+ bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which makes it feel like those 5.5″ phones in hand. Bezels are almost non-existent and compared to the traditional 16:9 screen, it takes advantage of almost every span of the front panel to create an all-display effect. Speaking of hardware, it adopts the latest launched Helio P30 SoC backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the selfie camera and fingerprint scanner are still located on the front, while on the back lies a 13MP/13MP dual camera setup.

At this point, you’ve got a general overview of the phone’s design. Information says that it will come out at the end of this year. So, we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to see what Uhans will bring to the market. In the meantime, Uhans Max 2 with 6.44″ display is sold exclusively on GearBest for just $139.99 and you can win one by joining the giveaway.