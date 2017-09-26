NO.1 D5 Pro Smartwatch with full Android 5.1 coming soon

The smartwatch market may be a bit on the downside (well, except for Apple Watch) but No.1 is staying loyal to its tradition, producing great watches for every taste and affordability. In addition, the company prefers to load its watches with Android instead of a proprietary one that has limited compatibility with smartphones.

So, now, the company is ready to release another real smartwatch. And by real, we mean with a real smart OS. The No.1 D5 Pro is an Android 5.1 smartwatch with 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage so there shouldn’t be any problem installing as many apps as you want. Besides this, it sports a modern design and a good price tag, making it a great Christmas gift.

Below, you can watch a video comparison between the D5 Pro and D5+. For more information, check out the official product page here.