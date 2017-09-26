Nomu S10 Pro leads the highest waterproof level in electronic industry (video)

This month Nomu released the S10 Pro with the waterproof level reaching IP69. There are many devices with IP67 and IP68 certification on the market right now. But even expensive flagships like iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8 only reach up to IP68 certification.

Theoretically, when we mention a smartphone has an IP67 certification, it means that it can be underwater of 1 meter, but for no more than half hour. And For a smartphone with IP68 certification, it can be 1.5m underwater for no more than one hour.

However, a smartphone reaching IP69 certification can be 2 meters underwater for 1 hour. This is the highest waterproof grade when it comes to electronics including smartphones, and this is also what Nomu S10 Pro features.

Manufacturing waterproof rugged smartphones for nearly 10 years, the company actually has the technical knowledge to give the S10 Pro the best-sealed structure and most mature waterproof design to resist water inflow and water pressure even when being 2m underwater. Nomu uploaded a comparison video to show the differences between NOMU S10 Pro, iPhone X, and Galaxy Note 8 when it comes to waterproof performance.

Nomu S10 Pro IP69 Waterproof Introduction video

Nomu S10 Pro main specs

IP69 Waterproof

OS: Pure Android 7.0 out-of-the-box

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery (same as S10)

Memory: 3GB RAM/32GB storage

CPU: MT6737T quad-core 64bits 1.5GHz

Camera: 8MP Sony rear one+5.0MP Front one

Display: 5″ HD Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Materials: Germany Bayer soft Rubber

Processing: Advanced Bi-materials insulating

9V 2A Quick charge/ OTG Supported

Powerful loudspeaker with world-famous NXP SmartPA module

GPS+GLONASS

Know more information about S10 Pro on the official product page.