Oukitel C8 All-Screen smartphone Full Specs plus 8 features to know all about it (video)

Full-screen smartphones have been quite popular in the market. Different manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi, all have their own version. However, smaller manufacturers like Oukitel, aren’t too far behind. Oukitel has prepared different kinds of devices featuring full screen. In the entry-level category, the company released Oukitel C8 as a star product to lead the infinity display smartphones. Wanting to distinguish itself from the rest, the C8 has got 8 features that makes it a great choice.

Latest 18:9 Full-screen: C8 is the first entry-level smartphone to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Also, the slimmer body allows you to hold it in one hand. 5.5″ HD LTPS display: HD display and Dragontrail Glass processed by LTPS process, offer bright and vivid colors. 3000mAh big battery : It will support a whole day use 13MP+5MP dual camera . Entry level smartphones can also take great photos. Oukitel optimized the camera to show natural colors. 2GB/16GB combo + 64GB microSD . No pressure while multitasking. Fingerprint unlock : To protect your data, fingerprint lock is a must. 5 fashionable colors : Rose Pink, Midnight Black, Orchid Purple, Sunny Gold, and Sky Blue. Surprising wallet-friendly price : OUKITEL C8 costs just $69.99, a quite competitive price among the same category devices. It beats other smartphones with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage not only with its price but also in design and performance.

Oukitel C8 Full Specs

Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, Gold Display: 5.5”1280*720 pixels, 2 points IPS 18:9 display

Cameras: 13.0MP &flash light support + 5.0MP Battery: 3,000mAh removable, 5V/1A charger



Dimensions & Weight: 1 4 7*7 0 . 5 *10. 2 mm