Oukitel C8 All-Screen smartphone Full Specs plus 8 features to know all about it (video)
Full-screen smartphones have been quite popular in the market. Different manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi, all have their own version. However, smaller manufacturers like Oukitel, aren’t too far behind. Oukitel has prepared different kinds of devices featuring full screen. In the entry-level category, the company released Oukitel C8 as a star product to lead the infinity display smartphones. Wanting to distinguish itself from the rest, the C8 has got 8 features that makes it a great choice.
- Latest 18:9 Full-screen: C8 is the first entry-level smartphone to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Also, the slimmer body allows you to hold it in one hand.
- 5.5″ HD LTPS display: HD display and Dragontrail Glass processed by LTPS process, offer bright and vivid colors.
- 3000mAh big battery: It will support a whole day use
- 13MP+5MP dual camera. Entry level smartphones can also take great photos. Oukitel optimized the camera to show natural colors.
- 2GB/16GB combo + 64GB microSD. No pressure while multitasking.
- Fingerprint unlock: To protect your data, fingerprint lock is a must.
- 5 fashionable colors: Rose Pink, Midnight Black, Orchid Purple, Sunny Gold, and Sky Blue.
- Surprising wallet-friendly price: OUKITEL C8 costs just $69.99, a quite competitive price among the same category devices. It beats other smartphones with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage not only with its price but also in design and performance.
Oukitel C8 Full Specs
Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, Gold
Display: 5.5”1280*720 pixels, 2 points IPS 18:9 display
Cameras: 13.0MP &flash light support + 5.0MP
Battery: 3,000mAh removable, 5V/1A charger
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Chipset: MT6580A quad-core 1.3GHz Cortex A7
Memory: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 64GB expandable
Connectivity
Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
WCDMA: 900/2100MHz
SIM Card: 1 micro+1 nano+1 TF card
WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot
Bluetooth: support, Bluetooth 4.0
GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS
USB: Micro 5PIN
Earphone jack: 3.5mm
OTA: support
FM Radio: support
Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor/Notification LED
OUKITEL C8 is open for pre-orders on Oukitel Official store. For more details click here.