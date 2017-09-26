OUKITEL Compares It’s Mix 2 to Xiaomi’s MIX 2

blackview bv4000 pro discount

OUKITEL just announced its Mix 2 smartphone just last week, a smartphone that looks and is named very much the same as Xiaomi’s MIX 2. And today the company has gone out and compared its new smartphone with Xiaomi’s MIX 2.

Xiaomi MIX 2OUKITEL MIX 2
Display5.99″ 18:9 FHD+ display5.99″ 18:9 FHD+display
Resolution2160*1080 Pixel2160*1080 Pixel
Back coverCeremicGlass
Cameras12MP+5MP16MP&2MP+ 13MP
Flash lightOne true-tone flashlightDual flashlight
RAM & ROM6GB RAM+64GB ROM6GB RAM+64GB ROM
Battery3300mAh battery4080mAh battery
Charger9V/2A Quick charge9V/2A Quick charge
WiFiWIFI 5.0G/2.4GWIFI 5.0G/2.4G
Video RecordRecord 4K videoRecord 4K video
ChipsetSnapdragon 835 octa-coreHelio P25 Soc octa-core
SIMDual nano SIMDual nano SIM
Price$589.99$299.99

The OUKITEL Mix 2 is scheduled for release sometime near the end of October and those who subscribe through the official website have a chance to get a discount coupon of $30, $50, or higher.

 

