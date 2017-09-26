OUKITEL Compares It’s Mix 2 to Xiaomi’s MIX 2
by ago 0
OUKITEL just announced its Mix 2 smartphone just last week, a smartphone that looks and is named very much the same as Xiaomi’s MIX 2. And today the company has gone out and compared its new smartphone with Xiaomi’s MIX 2.
|Xiaomi MIX 2
|OUKITEL MIX 2
|Display
|5.99″ 18:9 FHD+ display
|5.99″ 18:9 FHD+display
|Resolution
|2160*1080 Pixel
|2160*1080 Pixel
|Back cover
|Ceremic
|Glass
|Cameras
|12MP+5MP
|16MP&2MP+ 13MP
|Flash light
|One true-tone flashlight
|Dual flashlight
|RAM & ROM
|6GB RAM+64GB ROM
|6GB RAM+64GB ROM
|Battery
|3300mAh battery
|4080mAh battery
|Charger
|9V/2A Quick charge
|9V/2A Quick charge
|WiFi
|WIFI 5.0G/2.4G
|WIFI 5.0G/2.4G
|Video Record
|Record 4K video
|Record 4K video
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 835 octa-core
|Helio P25 Soc octa-core
|SIM
|Dual nano SIM
|Dual nano SIM
|Price
|$589.99
|$299.99
RELATED: Oukitel Mix 2 and Oukitel C8 are both coming with Infinity Display
The OUKITEL Mix 2 is scheduled for release sometime near the end of October and those who subscribe through the official website have a chance to get a discount coupon of $30, $50, or higher.