OUKITEL Compares It’s Mix 2 to Xiaomi’s MIX 2

OUKITEL just announced its Mix 2 smartphone just last week, a smartphone that looks and is named very much the same as Xiaomi’s MIX 2. And today the company has gone out and compared its new smartphone with Xiaomi’s MIX 2.

Xiaomi MIX 2 OUKITEL MIX 2 Display 5.99″ 18:9 FHD+ display 5.99″ 18:9 FHD+display Resolution 2160*1080 Pixel 2160*1080 Pixel Back cover Ceremic Glass Cameras 12MP+5MP 16MP&2MP+ 13MP Flash light One true-tone flashlight Dual flashlight RAM & ROM 6GB RAM+64GB ROM 6GB RAM+64GB ROM Battery 3300mAh battery 4080mAh battery Charger 9V/2A Quick charge 9V/2A Quick charge WiFi WIFI 5.0G/2.4G WIFI 5.0G/2.4G Video Record Record 4K video Record 4K video Chipset Snapdragon 835 octa-core Helio P25 Soc octa-core SIM Dual nano SIM Dual nano SIM Price $589.99 $299.99

RELATED: Oukitel Mix 2 and Oukitel C8 are both coming with Infinity Display

The OUKITEL Mix 2 is scheduled for release sometime near the end of October and those who subscribe through the official website have a chance to get a discount coupon of $30, $50, or higher.