Uhans Max 2 Flash Sale at GearBest, Only $139.99

Uhans is currently holding a flash sale for their Max 2 phablet over at GearBest. The flash sale, which runs from September 25 to October 5, 2017, brings the price of the smartphone down to only $139.99 from its original price of $159.99.

As a review, the Uhans Max 2 features a large 6.44-inch display, an also large 4300mAh battery, dual camera systems on both its front and rear (both consisting of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor), a home-button fingerprint sensor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Additionally, those who purchase a Uhans Max 2 or any other Uhans product over $100 at GearBest can also grab an additional item from a set of choices for only $0.99, $1.99, or $2.99, depending on the item.

Those interested in availing of the flash sale should secure their unit soon as stocks may be limited, as is always the case.

