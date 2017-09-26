blackview bv4000 pro discount

Uhans Max 2 Flash Sale at GearBest, Only $139.99

DealsGearbestNews

by Martin ago 0

Share
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 0

Uhans is currently holding a flash sale for their Max 2 phablet over at GearBest. The flash sale, which runs from September 25 to October 5, 2017, brings the price of the smartphone down to only $139.99 from its original price of $159.99.

As a review, the Uhans Max 2 features a large 6.44-inch display, an also large 4300mAh battery, dual camera systems on both its front and rear (both consisting of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor), a home-button fingerprint sensor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Additionally, those who purchase a Uhans Max 2 or any other Uhans product over $100 at GearBest can also grab an additional item from a set of choices for only $0.99, $1.99, or $2.99, depending on the item.

RELATED: Uhans MAX 2 Quad-Camera phone is available on Gearbest

Those interested in availing of the flash sale should secure their unit soon as stocks may be limited, as is always the case.

(source)

 

Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin