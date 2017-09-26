UMIDIGI S2 Performance Benchmarked in New Video

After requests from fans, UMIDIGI has released a new video on its new S2 smartphone in which the device’s performance are showed off.

To test its system performance, the S2 is run through both AnTuTu and GeekBench benchmarks where it was able to get an overall AnTuTu score of 62567 as well as GeekBench single- and multi-core scores of 889 and 3828, respectively.

The video also showed off the S2 running several games and apps to show off just how well it is able to run them.

As a review, the UMIDIGI S2 features a 6-inch HD+ 18:9 display, a Mediatek Helio P20 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, 4GB of RAM, a 5100mAh battery, a USB Type-C port that supports Quick Charge PE+ 2.0, a dual rear camera system with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The UMIDIGI S2 is currently on sale over at GearBest for $30 off, bringing the price of the new smartphone down to only $199.99.