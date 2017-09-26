Xiaomi and GeekBuying Are Holding a Brand Sale, Discounts Up to 80% Off

Xiaomi and GeekBuying are currently holding a brand sale which puts many of the former’s products on sale with discounts of up to 80% off.

Some of the interesting deals include the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Xiaomi Yi 4K+, and the Xiaomi 4k Mi Box, among others. Xiaomi is even putting several of their new and best-selling products on sale including the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro, and the Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner.

Other Xiaomi product categories that are part of the sale include laptops, TV boxes, outdoor gear, smartwatches, smart home appliances, routers and other networking devices, powerbanks, speakers, earphones, bags, accessories, and more.

Xiaomi and GeekBuying have not indicated just how long the brand sale will last so those interested in picking up some Xiaomi products should avail of the sale soon here.