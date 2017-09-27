Dodocool USB Type-C to HDMI Aluminum adapter offer on Amazon

The good thing about adopting new protocols and technology is that you are always up to date with the latest innovations and features. The bad thing is that you may encounter incompatibilities among your hardware. Take USB Type-C 3.1 for example. It is the latest and fastest protocol and the connector is now reversible. But what happens when you get your brand-new laptop but you can’t connect it to your older TV or Monitor because there’s no HDMI?

Dodocool comes to the rescue with its Aluminum USB Type-C to HDMI adapter that allows you to mirror or extend your display to your HDMI-enabled TV, projector or display. Simply connect the adapter to a USB-C port that supports Display Alternate Mode on your MacBook or other USB-C laptops and then to your TV via HDMI.

It supports up to 3840*2160 @60Hz resolution and it is backwards compatible with 2K/1080p/720p/ 480p/360p resolutions. It is made of high-quality aluminum and TPE cable that efficiently resist corrosion, provide rigidity and ensure more stable signal transmission performance.

You can check out the official product page here to learn all details about it and discover the Amazon store links.