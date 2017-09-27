UMIDIGI S2 Pro Full Specs: It goes FHD+ with 6GB RAM! (video)

The UMIDIGI S2 just went on presale on Gearbest with a 30$ discount. The phone is probably one of the most complete smartphones currently on the market at its price range. It comes with a large 6″ display sporting the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio, an a power efficient Helio P20 SoC clocked at 2.3Ghz coupled with 4GB of RAM. But that’s not all as the S2 also packs a massive 5100mAh capacity battery that can be charged through the USB Type-C port using Quick Charge PE+ 2.0, so you’re never running out of juice.And it’s a flagship with an eye for photography, two eyes in fact! It boasts a SONY IMX 258 13MP+5MP dual-lens sensor, which excels at low-light photography with a bright f/2.0 aperture.

In addition, UMIDIGI decided to make the leap from good to great by upgrading the spec of UMIDIGI S2 Pro. So today, UMIDIGI officially announced that UMIDIGI S2 Pro will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage as well as Helio P25 SoC and a 16MP camera on the front. The big upgrade from S2 is the display resolution that climbs to FHD+ (2160*1080 pixels) though! Android 7.0, as well as the rest of the specs, will be the same as in S2. Thus, the 5100mAh battery, USB Type-C with Quick Charge PE+2.0 and dual-rear camera setup are present.

Will UMIDIGI S2 Pro be more expensive than 300$?

“The principle is simple, we put user experience above all matters, while our aesthetic is unfolded in details of usability and crafting. We aim not just to make a powerful phone, but a Functional Artware!”

UMIDIGI, after hearing users’ feedback during the launch of S2, decide to do the best that users don’t have to compromise. Therefore, UMIDIGI S2 Pro will not cost more than $300 and its price will be $299.99 with pre-order starting in about 20 days from now. Meanwhile, Global Subscription is open. Go subscribe as the company claims that there will be a big discount offering to subscribers.