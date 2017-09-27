Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets $30 off coupon on Giztop! (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With the latest exotic flagship of Xiaomi already in the market, users eager to get their hands on one. Yes, we are talking about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the all-screen smartphone that reached its 2nd Generation and is a much more mature and improved device over the first Mix. Of course, it’s not cheap either, so Giztop decided to offer a coupon for an extra $30 off. The coupon is GTMX2F30. Just use it during checkout to get the discount.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 5.99″ FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The 18:9 aspect ratio display, unsurprisingly is from LG. This type of display has become so popular this year and gives the Mi Mix 2 its narrow form over its predecessor as well as a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It comes with Snapdragon 835 along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (base version). Also, it has a single sensor at the back and it is the 12MP Sony IMX386 with a dual LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The front camera is a 5MP sensor that supports face recognition and also has autofocus.