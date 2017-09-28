Full-Screen Blackview S8 coming, and it’s not just about the looks

So many manufactures took part in the Full-Screen smartphone war this month and the options are so many that often confuse buyers as most of you are looking for an affordable solution that covers your needs.

Earlier this month, Blackview released its full-screen device – Blackview S8- in Silk Gold, Coral Blue, and Magic Black colors. Its design is gorgeous, it’s like holding a piece of shiny glass instead of a smartphone.

Although it sports a 5.7″ HD+ display, thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio and slim bezels it feels surprisingly light and comfortable in hand. It will come with MTK6750T Octa-core SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage as well as a 3180mAh battery.

Blackview says it’s the world’s first quad-camera, full-screen smartphone with dual sensors both on the front and the back and with high software optimization on behalf of the company. Both front and back main camera sensors are 13MP with the front one specially optimized for perfect selfies. The rear camera offers SLR-like Bokeh Effect.

But the most important news are on the software department. The device will come with Android 7.0 and will be updated to Android 8.1 Oreo by the end of the year. It will hit the market in October and it is said that it will carry an affordable price. Can you guess its price? Find out more on Facebook and Twitter.