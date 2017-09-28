blackview bv4000 pro discount

Huawei announced the EnVizion 360 Camera module for its smartphones

by Dimitris Economou

Huawei is eventually one of the Top 3 smartphones manufacturers worldwide, aiming for the 1st place in the coming years. And as a top manufacturer, is expanding its product lineup to many categories.

Huawei EnVizion 360 Camera

One new product was announced today by Huawei Hungary, the Huawei EnVizion 360 Camera that actually works as an add-on component for your smartphone, as it cannot function independently. To use it, all you have to do is connect it to your smartphone via its USB Type-C connector.

Huawei EnVizion 360 Camera

The device features two 13MP camera sensors, one on each side that have 360 degree viewing angle. The resolution of the photos is 5326 × 2688 pixels, while the video can be recorded at 1920 × 960 pixels @30fps. In order to use it, your smartphone must be running on Android 6 or later and have a USB Type-C port. It will be available on October 17 for about $150 (€130). The camera is expected to hit other European markets very soon, as Huawei has a strong presence there.

