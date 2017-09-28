Huawei announced the EnVizion 360 Camera module for its smartphones

Huawei is eventually one of the Top 3 smartphones manufacturers worldwide, aiming for the 1st place in the coming years. And as a top manufacturer, is expanding its product lineup to many categories.

One new product was announced today by Huawei Hungary, the Huawei EnVizion 360 Camera that actually works as an add-on component for your smartphone, as it cannot function independently. To use it, all you have to do is connect it to your smartphone via its USB Type-C connector.

The device features two 13MP camera sensors, one on each side that have 360 degree viewing angle. The resolution of the photos is 5326 × 2688 pixels, while the video can be recorded at 1920 × 960 pixels @30fps. In order to use it, your smartphone must be running on Android 6 or later and have a USB Type-C port. It will be available on October 17 for about $150 (€130). The camera is expected to hit other European markets very soon, as Huawei has a strong presence there.

