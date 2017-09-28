Warm-up Event for the All-screen Ulefone MIX Kicks off

Ulefone have just officially released their all-screen Ulefone Mix and the presale for the handset is going to start on October 5th. Before that, the company is preparing some warm-up gifts like a giveaway with 3 units of MIX as prizes, $30 coupons and an interactive activity.

For starters, there would be a giveaway where 3 pieces of MIX would be available. Rules are quite simple. You just need to choose your favourite feature of the device, submit your vote and valid e-mail address, then you would have a chance to get an Ulefone MIX for free. To increase the chances of winning, you could share the activity link on Facebook, VK or Twitter. Also, from September 27th you can subscribe on the official website and if you are among the first 3,000 subscribers, you can get a $30 coupon. And there’s a small interactive activity where you could light up your exclusive Ulefone Mix.

On top of all the above, the device itself won’t let you down either. Featuring an all-screen design, it looks like a piece of glass from the front. With maximized screen area, you can better enjoy the immersive viewing experience. Plus, there’s Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display. The phone is powered by MTK6750T octa-core SoC together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. So multitasking is taken care of.

On the camera department, there is a dual camera setup on the back with a Sony 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary. The two cameras work together to achieve DSLR-level depth-of-field effects. On the front, there’s a 13MP snapper to take crystal-clear selfies.

The MIX features a 3300mAh battery which should offer you the juice for a whole day’s heavy usage. The handset also features a front-facing fingerprint reader, AW8737S audio chipset, a 6-axis gyroscope, VoLTE technology and IML processed back case. There are two color variants, Black and Blue. It’s worth mentioning that the blue version will shine with lumia effect under light.

You can learn more about the Ulefone MIX over at Ulefone’s official website. Details for the warm-up event can be found here.