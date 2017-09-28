Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth 4.0 speaker offer from Gearbest (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini was released last year in China as the Mi Canon Bluetooth Speaker. It sports an excellent build quality with sandblasted aluminum casing with perfectly cut holes at the top to pump out sounds.

It is a super portable with a 2W audio driver that produces sound louder than ordinary single speaker, giving you above average audio experience among its category. Also, the CVC6.0 noise reduction system is suitable for using in office, home, outdoors or party.

There is a micro USB port at the bottom as well as a power button. It also has a hole that lets you attach a strap. Battery life is 4 hours and Bluetooth range is about 5m. In addition, there is a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls.

