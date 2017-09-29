Gaming Phone UHANS Max 2: 4 Reasons why you should try it

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The smartphone is the primary gateway that people access the internet through. As such, consumers tend to prefer a device with a large screen, sort of a portable all-in-one that allows them to watch videos and movies, play games and read e-books on the go. Then, is there an alternative? UHANS Max 2 may prove a good recommendation. Maybe you will find more benefits than you’d expect from.

6.44″ FHD Screen: More possibilities for multimedia on-the-go

a big display is a perfect choice for people who watch a lot of videos or are gaming enthusiasts. Or just prefer the large real estate while working on documents or texting. Surely, playing games on such a big display is an awesome experience mainly due to the real estate provided for controlling the console. Add to that the 4GB of RAM available and you realize that everything is swiftly carried out. In addition, thanks to the split-screen function you do get all the usual bells and whistles like running two apps simultaneously.

Dual-Camera? How about Quad-Camera?

iPhone X has evolved the dual-camera setup, and it works pretty well. Then, what about the quad-camera setup on UHANS Max 2? Note that the 13MP/2MP camera combination is applied both on the front and back panel of the device. Owners are free to adjust the Bokeh effect to take SLR-like photos. And color saturation is balanced while the fidelity is perfectly reserved.

4GB RAM, a capable performer

Backed by MT6750T SoC and combined with 4GB RAM, it aims to strike between raw processing power and power consumption. The phone performs nicely while juggling multiple apps or playing graphics-intensive games. You will probably not notice any slowdowns in browsing or when it comes to viewing videos.

4300mAh battery lasts for 1.5 days

The UHANS Max 2 has a large, non-removable 4300mAh battery which can deliver 1.5 days of life. And in real-world use, the phone doesn’t disappoint with its battery performance as it easily lasted up to 1 day on a single charge even with heavy usage.

Whether you already are a big fan of big phones or you are just hesitating about trying one, you'd better take a look at UHANS Max 2.