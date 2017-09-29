Get Xiaomi Mix 2 6GB/128GB $39 off from Banggood (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi only recently announced the 2nd generation of its bezel-less device, Xiaomi Mix 2, that brings great improvements to the table. Unlike the previous model, Mix 2 is widely available for order. If you remember, Mix 1 was produced in limited quantities and not many users had the chance to buy it. Banggood is offering a coupon that gives a $39 discount for the 6GB/128GB in Ceramic Black color. Just use coupon BGMix2128 during checkout and the price falls to $610.99. Get it here.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 5.99″ FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The 18:9 aspect ratio display, unsurprisingly is from LG. This type of display has become so popular this year and gives the Mi Mix 2 its narrow form over its predecessor as well as a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It comes with Snapdragon 835 along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (base version). Also, it has a single sensor at the back and it is the 12MP Sony IMX386 with a dual LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The front camera is a 5MP sensor that supports face recognition and also has autofocus.