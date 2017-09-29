Giztop Deal: Save $70 for the Huawei P10, the best Leica verified dual-camera flagship!

Huawei raised the bar of its flagship smartphones this year by releasing the Huawei P10 Series that matched and -in many cases- surpassed rival flagships in terms of build quality, camera performance, and design. Well, it is about time for a good offer then, so more users can get the chance to get their hands on one of the best devices for 2017 as it is now available on Giztop with a $70 discount!

Huawei P10 comes with scratch-resistant 2.5D glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The fingerprint sensor is now on the front and supports multi-gestures too. The phone is super slim as well, measuring just 6.98mm in thickness. It comes with a 1080p 5.1″ display and a Leica-certified dual camera on the back with 20MP/12MP sensors. On the inside, the P10 sports the powerful, in-house developed Kirin 960 SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is available in Black, Blue, Gold, Green, and Rose Gold colors with the last two being slightly more expensive.