Homtom S8 gets a discount on Cafago, now sells for $156.99 (coupon)

Homtom S8 is the first attempt of the company in the trending all-screen category that took off after the announcement of Xiaomi Mix. It started its presale period last month and is now in stock and ready to ship on Cafago. During its presale, the lowest price available was $162.99, but now it drops even more, after the offer from Cafago. All you have to do is use coupon SJ0118 during checkout to get it for $156.99. The offer is valid until October 10. You can get it here.

HomTom S8 has got many similarities with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 design and that’s a good thing. It has an 18:9 display aspect ratio, though it comes with a slightly smaller panel than the Galaxy S8. It features a 5.7″ HD+ (1440 x 720) display, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB more via a microSD card). The device sports the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed.

The company has equipped the S8 with a dual camera setup on the back, as it sports a 16MP/5MP camera combo. Also, a 13MP sensor is found on the front panel for perfect selfies. Thankfully, there is a pretty big battery (3,400mAh) with fast charging support that can give almost 2 days of usage.