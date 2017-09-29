UMIDIGI S2 first shipment started, battery life drain test shows great results (video)

UMIDIGI S2 is the latest device from the company and it is the first to come with a full-screen design and 18:9 aspect ratio display. After two presale periods with great offers, the first batch of devices is on its way to their owners! Apart from the first full-screen device to come with an all-metal body, it also is the one with the largest battery capacity right now! For that reason, UMIDIGI uploaded a video comparison between the S2, OP5 and iPhone 7 Plus showing the importance of a large battery.

As you can see, the at the end of the test, the UMIDIGI S2 has the most battery percentage left which means it can get you through more hours of use than its more expensive rivals. The device is available for order on Gearbest.

UMIDIGI S2 Specs

Screen : 6.0″ HD+ Sharp TDDI In-cell with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4

CPU : MediaTek Helio P20 at 2.3GHz

GPU : Mali-T880 MP2 900MHz

RAM : 4GB

Internal memory : 64GB expandable (via microSD up to 256 GB)

Rear camera : Dual-camera Sony IMX258 13MP/5MP

Front camera : 5MP

Connectivity : Dual SIM (nanoSIM + nanoSIM / microSD), 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, Type- Jack, OTG

Battery : 5100 mAh

Quick Charge: PE+ 2.0

Dimensions : 158.1 x 74.6 x 8.8mm

Weight : 186 g

Other : FM radio, gravity sensors, proximity, brightness, fingerprint reader, notification LEDs

Colors : Black, Red